WHAT IF IT HAPPENED IN FOOTBALL?

Imagine you missed your favourite team’s cup game. Your side, Team A, is in the top league and is top of the league. They had drawn Team Z, bottom of the bottom league, on the verge of being relegated out altogether.

Then you hear after the game that Team A had been thrashed by Team Z. You ask everyone who might know what happened for the unimaginable result, but no one knew. Eventually you speak to some who went to the match and they explained “it started OK, Team A looking good. Then after 5 minutes, one of the Team Z players picked up the ball, ran the length of the field and threw the ball passed the goalie into the back of the net.

All eyes move to the referee - who awards the goal and points to the centre spot to restart the game. The spectators are stunned, but on the game went.

The final score?:

Team A 0 : 2,179 Team Z

That’s the scale of what happened with Pfizer and the other injections.

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT IT?

What’s happened is so off the scale, it never occurred to me, or many millions of others probably, that the rules could have been broken so comprehensively. Why would it enter any sane person’s head that the football analogy had come to pass?

HOLD TIGHT, IT’S BEEN NOTICED

The wheels are turning on getting the truth out - the sharing of inside information and collaboration between medical freedom fighters is immense…

…more to come soon, stay with us and #HoldTheLine 👊

Hedley