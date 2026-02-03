INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

PT
4h

Below is probably one of the biggest criminals, who profited greatly jumping from FDA to Pfizer to push taxpayer funded killer drug remdesivir, taxpayer funded Pfizer COVID jab, taxpayer funded Paxlovid, etc… and a leader opposing RFK Jr. I can’t stand what Scott Gottlieb stands for and someone needs to put the spotlight on him. Of course he joined UHG!!!

As of early 2026, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the 23rd FDA Commissioner (2017–2019), is a partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, focusing on health policy and technological transformation. He serves on the boards of Pfizer, UnitedHealth Group, Illumina, and Tempus, and contributes to CNBC.

Key details about Dr. Gottlieb's current work and background:

Book Release: His next book, The Miracle Century: Making Sense of the Cell Therapy Revolution, is scheduled to be published in 2026.

Corporate Board Roles: He joined the UnitedHealth Group board of directors in late 2025 and has been a director at Pfizer since 2019.

Venture Capital & Innovation: He is a special partner at NEA, where he focuses on biotechnology investments, including National Resilience and Xaira Therapeutics.

Policy & Media: He frequently comments on health policy, regulation, and pandemic preparedness, having authored the 2021 book Uncontrolled Spread.

Gottlieb is widely recognized for his work in advancing cell and gene therapy, as well as providing analysis on healthcare technology.

Luise Pearson-Bernoth
3h

So just a few conflicts of interest there lol.

