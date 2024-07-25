Professor Peter Doshi will be speaking with Hedley on Zoom later today

This is the background

If you managed to watch the 50 second video, you will know that I will be chatting to Professor Peter Doshi at 4pm BST, 11 am Eastern, today.

This is the INSIDE PHARMA post that incentivised me to make contact with the Professor:

Professor Doshi graciously accepted my invitation to speak over Zoom, and barring accidents or another pandemic, that will go ahead later today.

This is the article (note correction):

Revolving door: You are free to influence us “behind the scenes,” FDA tells staff leaving for industry jobs.

It begins:

“Internal emails show that the US Food and Drug Administration informs employees leaving for industry jobs that, despite restrictions on post-employment lobbying, they are still permitted to influence the agency. Peter Doshi reports

During his final three years at the US Food and Drug Administration the physician scientist Doran Fink’s work focused on reviewing covid-19 vaccines. But a decade after joining the agency Fink had accepted a job with Moderna, the covid vaccine manufacturer, and was undergoing mandatory FDA exit requirements. As he left for the private sector, the FDA’s ethics programme staff emailed him guidelines on post-employment restrictions, “tailored to your situation.””

I will leave this with you and report back tomorrow - happy Thursday all!

Share