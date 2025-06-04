INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

INSIDE PHARMA'S Hedley Rees Reveals Shocking Insights on Big Pharma, Explained on RFK Jr's CHD TV

Can't say it any plainer than that....
Hedley Rees's avatar
Hedley Rees
Jun 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

This goes back a couple of years

The interview here with the fabulous Shabnam Palesa Mohamed goes back a few years. I couldn’t have said it any plainer of more factual, and thanks goes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense TV for hosting the interview.

I’ve sounded like a BROKEN RECORD over the last four years! Me thinks the record is finally going to be played in all the right places…

…please take some quality time to watch and let me know what you think.

Hedley

PS My doorbell goes by accident part-way through, please excuse :O)

Leave a comment

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture