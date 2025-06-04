INSIDE PHARMA'S Hedley Rees Reveals Shocking Insights on Big Pharma, Explained on RFK Jr's CHD TV

This goes back a couple of years

The interview here with the fabulous Shabnam Palesa Mohamed goes back a few years. I couldn’t have said it any plainer of more factual, and thanks goes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense TV for hosting the interview.

I’ve sounded like a BROKEN RECORD over the last four years! Me thinks the record is finally going to be played in all the right places…

…please take some quality time to watch and let me know what you think.

Hedley

PS My doorbell goes by accident part-way through, please excuse :O)

Leave a comment