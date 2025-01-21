Share

A step-by-step guide to the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Fraud

STEP 1 - the US end

“In May 2020, Slaoui was tapped by President Trump as chief advisor for Operation Warp Speed…

Shocking revelations in the article below:

“The contract, dated effective May 18, showed that Slaoui had a financial interest in vaccine makers GlaxoSmithKline and Moderna. As a federal employee, he would have had to divest holdings such as those or recuse himself from decisions that pose a conflict. As a consultant, he had the option of keeping them.

He also sat on the corporate boards of Artizan Biotechnology, Clasado Biosciences, Lonza, Moderna and ViceBio Limited, the contract documents show. And he was an adviser to Brii Biosciences.”

Slaoui was also on the Board of Lonza, the manufacturer of the Moderna mRNA injections:

Lonza and Moderna Enter New Agreement to Double Drug Substance Production for COVID-19 Vaccine in Visp

He stepped down in 2020, but there is no record of him ever joining Lonza on the website:

Moncef Slaoui to Step Down as Member of the Board of Directors of Lonza Group

Basel, Switzerland, 18 May 2020 – Dr Moncef Slaoui has decided to step down from

his position as a member of the Lonza Group Board of Directors, following his appointment to the role of Chief Advisor for the U.S. government's “Warp Speed” national vaccine program.

Lonza Group wishes Dr Slaoui every success in his new role.

He retired from GSK in 2017, so it may not be unreasonable to suggest he joined the Lonza Board from GSK in 2017. This would give Slaoui complete control over the Moderna mRNA supply chain three years prior to operation warp speed. That is about the time required to produce batches of material, starting with the cell-lines.

STEP 2 - the British end

“Sir Richard will use his extensive experience in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to lead the significant programme of work to find, procure and deliver vaccines to support the largest vaccination programme in British history.”

Sir Richard Sykes writes a Report:

UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy, End of year report

Page 27 shows Ian McCubbin OBE Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK as the supply chain representative on the Team.

STEP 3 - Nuremberg 2.0