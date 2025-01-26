Medicines for the 21st Century: Safe, Better, Cheaper

Watch the 90 second video

You need to watch the video which speaks for itself.

Right, you’ve watched it, what do you think?

The video was commissioned by me in 2019, as part of an initiative to raise funding to let the world know what was going on, and wrong, in the pharmaceutical industry.

Needless to say, there was no funding, but the video exists to prove how bad things have been for a very long time - roughly four decades to be exact.

The message I want to convey here is that big pharma is in an immensely weak position. Forget the globalists for now - they were using big pharma profits to fill their pockets, courtesy Bill Gates. Share prices are tumbling, as you may have noticed.

Remember all you David’s and Davina’s - your slinging is far more powerful that the big pharma Goliath! Take aim…….Fire!!!

