Not counting my chickens, but the FOI denial reported above has resulted in this:
“Good morning, Mr. Reese,
We have received your "appeal" regarding the FOIA response you recently received. As your concerns relate to the quality of the content of those records, rather than an adverse determination (45 C.F.R. § 5.21), your "appeal" is considered moot for the purposes of FOIA. However, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) FOIA staff have forwarded your message on to the appropriate CBER staff.
Sincerely,
C.
Ms. Charis Wilson, PhD, CRM
Denials & Appeals Officer
Freedom of Information Division
Office of the Commissioner
Food & Drug Administration
Now I could be speaking to the right people, fingers crossed…:O)
Moot? Annoying! Don't give up shaking the cage.
Blessings
No way will I give up! She’s right, as this is about quality issues not FOIA. I’ve been passed onto the manufacturing people which is golden. That’s my sweet spot Dee 👍
Onward!
