Reader East of Albuquerque
15h

Not holding my breath, as the saying goes, but I do look forward to some prosecutions. Meanwhile, may scammers no longer find quite such a multitude of ready victims.

Kannan Janakiraman
11h

It made way for sub standard , narration driven assets and pipeline of products to lure the interest of the investors. The investors thrived on false valuation building exercise literally disowning the most important stake holder the patient. Lack of Science driven advancement and accountability has resulted in adopting desperate and frivolous growth strategies .

