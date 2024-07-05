This is Part 2

Part 1 of this post went out on July 3rd:

I got the feeling that subscribers appreciated the unfettered explanation of this topic. That leads me to continue in a similar mode. At the end of the post, I said:

In Part 2, we will explore some of the more prominent companies that were part of the scam—prepare for a very big surprise…

…so here we go.

Glaxo, which became GSK, after multiple acquisitions of other big pharma companies

Based in Britain, former Glaxo chief, Sir Richard Sykes :

“As of June 2021, he is [was] chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, including preparations for booster programmes and encouraging vaccine innovation in the UK.”

In 1994, during his time at Glaxo, he was part of the group that founded the Jenner Institute for research into vaccines. In 1995 he oversaw the merger of Glaxo with Wellcome, to form Glaxo-Wellcome. In 1997, he became chair of Glaxo-Wellcome. In 2000 he oversaw the Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham merger and held its chair until 2001. The merger resulted in the marketing of several new drugs. According to Sykes at the time, "the industry would be transformed by understanding the human genome". Seems to like his ‘vaccines’…

“During a nearly 30-year career at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), including a position as head of research and development, Slaoui oversaw the development of a number of vaccines, including vaccines to prevent cervical cancer, gastroenteritis, shingles, pneumococcal disease, and Ebola. Slaoui spent 27 years researching a vaccine for malaria. Although largely eradicated in developed countries, malaria still kills more than 400,000 people annually — most of them children in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2015, Mosquirix, the world's first vaccine for the dreaded disease, was approved by the European Medical Agency. “I cried — it’s very personal,” Slaoui recalled on hearing the news of the vaccine’s approval after his decades-long quest. He retired from GSK in 2017. Two years later, the first doses of the malaria vaccine Slaoui and his team at GSK had developed were administered to children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi in a World Health Organization–coordinated pilot program.”

“I cried — it’s very personal,”

Pass me a bucket, someone…

So that’s GSK, up to its neck in fast-track mRNA injections.

Now let’s look at Lonza

Slaoui was also on the Board of Lonza, the world’s biggest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) producing biologically derived drugs (including mRNA-based products):

That suggests that the person advising Trump on operation warp speed was on the Board of the manufacturer of Moderna’s mRNA jabs, possibly three years earlier (2017).

Then he stepped down to take on his new position as warp speed advisor:

Basel, Switzerland, 18 May 2020 – Dr Moncef Slaoui has decided to step down from his position as a member of the Lonza Group Board of Directors, following his appointment to the role of Chief Advisor for the U.S. government's “Warp Speed” national vaccine program.

Lonza Group wishes Dr Slaoui every success in his new role.

So, he stood down from the Board in 2020—but it’s impossible to find anything about him ever being on the Lonza Board???

This is the entry for Slaoui’s time at Lonza: 404 - Page Not Found.

An internet search on Lonza’s website for Dr. Moncef Slaoui returns: Search Results (32 hits, none mentioning Dr. Moncef Slaoui…Hmmm).

He retired from GSK in 2017, so it may be reasonable to believe he was on the Lonza Board from then up until he stood down

Then we have this:

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed and former Moderna board member, says he's "ecstatic" about the news. He says the announcement exceeded his expectations for efficacy and will be key to ending the pandemic.

This is taken from his warp speed contract in the link above:

“The contract, dated effective May 18, showed that Slaoui had a financial interest in vaccine makers GlaxoSmithKline and Moderna. As a federal employee, he would have had to divest holdings such as those or recuse himself from decisions that pose a conflict. As a consultant, he had the option of keeping them.

He also sat on the corporate boards of Artizan Biotechnology, Clasado Biosciences, Lonza, Moderna and ViceBio Limited, the contract documents show. And he was an adviser to Brii Biosciences.”

…if you want more detail on this, a previous post

I will leave it there for now, but more to come soon. May I also take the opportunity to thank the few subscribers who have taken out paid subscriptions even though all these posts are free ongoing. Free subscribers are vitally important of course, as it gets the word out to a wider audience that need to know these things—and so few have any spare money these days. Just a paid subscription is icing on the cake :O)

Best,

Hedley