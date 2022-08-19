INSIDE PHARMA

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

22 Comments
hiddenDr Burroughs' notebook Aug 19, 2022Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr… Aug 19, 2022Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenThe Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr… Aug 19, 2022Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr… Aug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenThe Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr… Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr… Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJLo2112’s Substack Aug 19, 2022·edited Aug 19, 2022Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJLo2112’s Substack Aug 19, 2022Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAug 20, 2022Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Hedley Rees
Aug 21, 2022Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAug 21, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr… Aug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture