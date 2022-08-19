INSIDE PHARMA
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
This is shocking stuff!
hedleyrees.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This is shocking stuff!
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022
17
Share this post
This is shocking stuff!
hedleyrees.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of INSIDE PHARMA
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
22 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Dr Burroughs' notebook
Aug 19, 2022
Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr…
Aug 19, 2022
Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
The Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr…
Aug 19, 2022
Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr…
Aug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
The Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr…
Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr…
Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
JLo2112’s Substack
Aug 19, 2022
·
edited Aug 19, 2022
Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Hedley Rees
Aug 19, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
JLo2112’s Substack
Aug 19, 2022
Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Aug 20, 2022
Liked by Hedley Rees
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Hedley Rees
Aug 21, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Aug 21, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Aug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Aug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Aug 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Mother of God vs. "Pope" Fr…
Aug 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Hedley Rees
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
This is shocking stuff!
This is shocking stuff!
This is shocking stuff!
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of INSIDE PHARMA
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers