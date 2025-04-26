Today's Puzzle - Why did people believe Big Pharma when popular comedians knew the truth?
Excuse, a wee bit risqué, but informative none the less :)
Please do watch this if you have time, even if you watched it before:
Well, what do you think?
That goes back over 10 years and had 13 million views. I always found John Oliver incredibly funny myself, so apologies if he is not to your taste.
For me, the clip, where the aggressive pharma representative tears a strip off the doctor for not writing enough ‘scripts, says it all!
Why did people go along with the Big Pharma narrative during COVID???
It’s interesting to see that John Oliver shared Marketing to Doctors again, dated May 27, 2024:
There is some four-letter word language in there, so please do not watch if that may offend you.
If you did watch the video, I'll ask again - why did people go along with the Big Pharma narrative during COVID???
Because it was parroted by someone they trusted: their GP. And amplified by sources they trusted: mainstream media.
Yes, do your own search do not trust media go to the proven Veritas. Bob Martin ramgbs.wordpress.com