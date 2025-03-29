Top FDA vaccine regulator Peter Marks pushed out: The departure of Marks leaves the agency without yet another senior regulator...
...one that they are well rid of....
Wonderful News:
Top FDA vaccine regulator Peter Marks pushed out
I’ve been calling this guy out for three years
Here are a few examples:
FDAs Peter Marks should be getting heat from politicians, as the guy responsible for mRNA jabs
·
Top FDA official Peter Marks overruled staff, review team to approve Sarepta gene therapy
·
Almost banned from FB for sharing revealing info like this. They automatically remove the posts in seconds.