Why we invest in innovation

The article Why we invest in innovation dated October 2020, was written by Trevor Mundel of BMGF infamy. This is him from a previous Inside Pharma post in 2022:

This article begins:

Imagine a world where millions of babies in remote and rural areas survive childbirth because their mothers got an ultrasound via their smartphone, or where the brutal disease known as “bonecrusher fever” is under control because mosquitoes have been inoculated with a bacteria that prevents them from transmitting it.

How about a world where vaccines can easily travel anywhere because of portable and power-free cold storage? Or one where children are getting precisely the correct amount of different nutrients? That’s because health professionals can gently insert a tiny camera through a child’s nose, see exactly what’s going on inside their digestive system, and use the information to restore the power of their gut.

Well, I’d say “imagine a world where a technology geek with an affinity for viruses employs big pharma executives from companies like Novartis to sell cures for viruses that damage and kill the people, not the viruses. In return, they trouser $100 billion+ for them and their mates in the WEF”

Oh, and coincidentally, Novartis sells Kymriah:

Kymriah was approved by US FDA in August 2017, priced a $475,000 at launch.

This is what the February 2022 post above said:

SARS-CoV-2 INJECTIONS ARE ATMPs

Having heard all that, and knowing this applies to SARS-CoV-2 injections, how do you feel?

Let’s jump back to Kymriah and get some clues from that. The safety profile from the FDA website is here. It says:

“WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME and NEUROLOGICAL TOXICITIES

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving KYMRIAH. Do not administer KYMRIAH to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab, or tocilizumab and corticosteroids

Neurological toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, can occur following treatment with KYMRIAH, including concurrently with CRS. Monitor for neurological events after treatment with KYMRIAH. Provide supportive care as needed

KYMRIAH is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the KYMRIAH REMS”

Then there is this, less than 6 months ago:

U.S. FOOD & DRUG, VIA UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

SIGNATURE REQUIRED

August 08, 202323-653113

Robert Zamboldi

Site Head

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

220 E. Hanover Ave.

Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Dear Mr. Zamboldi:

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection of your firm, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis), located at 220 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, between November 28, 2022 and December 9, 2022. During the inspection, FDA investigators documented significant deviations from current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements in the manufacture of your licensed biological product, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), including deviations from section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and Title 21, Code of Federal Regulations (21 CFR), Parts 210 and 211.

At the close of the inspection, FDA issued a Form FDA-483, List of Inspectional Observations, which described significant CGMP deviations applicable to Kymriah. FDA identified additional significant deviations upon further review of the information collected during the inspection, as described below. These deviations include, but are not limited to, the following:

This is the letter from FDA

What is the significance of this?

Kymriah is what is known as a gene modified cell therapy. As well as that, it is also ‘autologous’, which means it’s specific to a single patient. The price for a single treatment, as well as the above side effects, means it has not sold a lot since launch. What could possibly be the solution? Why not change the name to vaccines and inoculate the world? Let’s have plenty of boosters too!

The key point to remember is that the entire big pharma industry has been wrestling with the same problem for at least 10 years—they can’t develop new drugs anymore, having outsourced it all—so the big pharma companies agreed to ‘collaborate’ and split the takings. Part of it was to ‘create’ two small companies named BioNTech and Moderna and present them as the new faces of big pharma—young, innovative, flexible, new kids on the block. All the while, they are just a few smiling faces on a website, without a clue as to how safe drugs are developed.

To finish off. All the injections, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are gene modified cell therapy which is based on recombinant technology, using CRISPR.

This article Humble Beginnings: The Origin Story of Modern Biotechnology explains more. This is how the article begins:



The history of modern biotechnology began around four decades ago with the invention of genetic engineering. Genentech, one of the fundamental companies in this field, set many trends for modern biotech companies today.

Biotechnology doesn’t necessarily involve labs. In fact, humans have been using forms of biotechnology for millennia, for example, using fermentation to brew alcoholic drinks.

However, modern biotechnology involving genetic engineering and cell manipulation, has been with us for roughly four decades. It was kickstarted in 1973, when scientists first genetically engineered Escherichia coli bacteria to introduce a foreign gene that made them resistant to an antibiotic.

To achieve this, the researchers employed a process called recombination, which consists of using proteins called restriction enzymes to cut bacterial DNA. The enzymes left uneven cuts on the DNA chain where foreign DNA could be inserted. The bacteria would then start using the new genetic information as if it were its own.

This new technology had the potential to revolutionize the way that we produce biological molecules. Instead of inefficient traditional methods such as extracting them from plants and animals, you could cheaply mass produce your desired molecule in fermentation vats of microbes.

What we have just been through is what was always thought to be the nightmare threat to humanity—GENETIC ENGINEERING.

Please, do spread the word.

