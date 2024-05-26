Share

Interesting comment from subscriber AlisonW

Below is a comment from subscriber AlisonW that raised this topic.

Thanks for the great summary. I’ve been following several whistle blowers in the US and they state these so called vaccines are countermeasures and they are not regulated pharmaceutical products. The Covid vaccines are governed under 21 USC 360bbb. Can you comment on this because this seems to be a roadblock in several cases filed against Pfizer in the US. I certainly hope the information you outlined creates a legal avenue in getting these products removed from the market but understand the emergency laws that were activated are serving as a road block.

This is the post commented on:

In my opinion Alison, this argument comes from controlled opposition in the US. It has been an unwelcome diversion for the last 3 years. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), was passed in 1938: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/COMPS-973/pdf/COMPS-973.pdf and was incorporated into the US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), under Title 21: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?CFRPart=21

In the European Union (EU), regulations have been centralized since 1995, under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with rules and guidance laid down in EU Directives, eg: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/about-us/what-we-do/legal-framework - These are all legally enforcable by the regulatory agencies. The injection went on sale, globally, bought by Governments and healthcare systems. How could a contract with US military undermine Pharma companies’ responsibility to supply products that are fit for their intended purpose?

On the other hand, there is the widely quoted Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act in the US:

Eleventh Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19

There are two important questions here:

How can the PREP Act overrule the powers of the FDA under CFR Title 21? Why does no other country in the world have a PREP Act?

Please, please, please, do challenge me on this with comments below. I want to understand what people believe?

