Vaccines are countermeasures and they are not regulated pharmaceutical products—is that really true?
Thanks for the great summary. I’ve been following several whistle blowers in the US and they state these so called vaccines are countermeasures and they are not regulated pharmaceutical products. The Covid vaccines are governed under 21 USC 360bbb. Can you comment on this because this seems to be a roadblock in several cases filed against Pfizer in the US. I certainly hope the information you outlined creates a legal avenue in getting these products removed from the market but understand the emergency laws that were activated are serving as a road block.
In my opinion Alison, this argument comes from controlled opposition in the US. It has been an unwelcome diversion for the last 3 years. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), was passed in 1938: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/COMPS-973/pdf/COMPS-973.pdf and was incorporated into the US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), under Title 21: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?CFRPart=21
In the European Union (EU), regulations have been centralized since 1995, under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with rules and guidance laid down in EU Directives, eg: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/about-us/what-we-do/legal-framework - These are all legally enforcable by the regulatory agencies. The injection went on sale, globally, bought by Governments and healthcare systems. How could a contract with US military undermine Pharma companies’ responsibility to supply products that are fit for their intended purpose?
On the other hand, there is the widely quoted Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act in the US:
Eleventh Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19
There are two important questions here:
How can the PREP Act overrule the powers of the FDA under CFR Title 21?
Why does no other country in the world have a PREP Act?
Two US courts have ruled against parties covered by the PREP act and sided with plaintiffs. This law is unconstitutional and as such is null and void. This is the point where ForestD's comment comes in-- we in the US, like so many other nations, are largely devoid of the rule of law. But some judges still seem to rule by our Constitution, and do not accept what is unlawful as lawful.
I think this has been one of the biggest problems with claiming there is nothing anyone can do because of the PREP act and military counter measures. We should not accept the crimes of our killers by behaving as if their laws protect them. We should stand up for our Constitution and push back hard.
Freedom and Justice are never won by timid, fearful people who instead of looking for the way out, tell is there is none except to beg the people killing you to stop. If we accept this, we are lost.
The PREP has already been ruled against twice. States are filing their own lawsuits and even some of the most ardent believers in: "one cannot get around the PREP act" are finding their own methods of challenging it.
The approval by the FDA of these products was essential to the crime. Other nations relied on the FDA's assurances to import the product. People in the US took the product because they believed the FDA.
My argument is: even if we accept it's the military's and only the military's product, the FDA had a duty to warn consumers. They should have told the public that they were taking a military counter measure which has no quality control, whose ingredients are unknown and they should have laid out the side effects. Imagine had they done their duty! How many people would still have taken this shot? Not too many!
Instead the FDA told people: "safe and effective". That is criminal behavior and an abrogation of their duty to the public. "You're on your own pal" sends a very different message than--safe and effective! I for one intend to fight back and I will under no circumstances go along with the lies of the oppressor.
