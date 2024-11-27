Thanks for reading INSIDE PHARMA! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. knows the score

There is no doubt that RFK Jr. is fully clued up on the harmful ways of Big Pharma (and all the other BIGs). With Donald Trump now in charge, he will play a leading role in introducing the radical reform required from those selling drugs (medicines) around the globe. Since I have been writing and speaking on this topic since 2011, I think that qualifies me to have an opinion. Longer-term subscribers to INSIDE PHARMA will know the depth of detail I have been into since its inception in January 2022. This Trump victory is what we have been waiting for folks!!!”

““CRISPR gene editing is a revolutionary technology that allows for precise, targeted modifications to the DNA of living organisms. Developed from a natural defense mechanism found in bacteria, CRISPR-Cas9 is the most commonly used system, that allows "cutting" of DNA at specific locations and either delete, modify, or insert genetic material. This technology has transformed fields such as genetics, medicine, and agriculture, offering potential treatments for genetic disorders, advancements in crop engineering, and research into the fundamental workings of life. However, its ethical implications and potential unintended consequences have sparked significant debate.”

That is a load of phoney baloney

CRISPR is genetic engineering in humans, entering under the radar by calling it a ‘VACCINE’

What is the Root Cause?

Big pharma was created in the mid-1980s, when the then large, integrated pharmaceutical companies decided to focus solely on patenting molecules and sales & marketing. The irony is that far from being big, in physical terms, Big Pharma became tiny. Since then, Big Pharma has merely been a broker of pharmaceutical business, while contractors do all the physical work of developing, manufacturing, and distributing drugs. That was a strategic error, the scale of which is impossible to overestimate.

How do you bring new drugs to market when all you have is a gigantic patent library and armies of sales people waiting for new products to sell. You don’t. It became known as the valley of death, which became the patent cliff, meaning that there were no patent monopolies to create blockbuster profits.

Pfizer et al began buying their competitors (M&A), or purchasing blockbuster products from their pipelines. That soon failed, as they did not address the issue of not having any physical (critical) assets with which to bring drugs to market. That was all brought about by focusing on gaming patent law, and introducing shortcuts, rather than dealing with the root cause issue preventing drugs getting to market.

This is the root cause issue:

Patenting molecules without a supply chain that proves they work.

The petition below aims to get the law changed, so that a safe, effective supply chain is defined before a drug gets a patent. Up until 1981, that is the way it worked.

Can you think of any other industry that can patent a product when they don’t even have a working prototype to prove it works???

Please do check out the petition and sign if you feel able - it may not seem much, but it will be a positive blow against WHO/WEF/GAVI/GATES/FARRAR/FAUCI et al.

Also, please check out this recent post aimed at the new US President. Such wonderful news today!!!

Before tackling root cause, containment comes first

The Cambridge Dictionary defines containment as “the act of controlling or limiting something or someone harmful.”

In tomorrow’s post, I’m going to make suggestions on how best to contain the damage that as been done. Sadly, those already injured can not be fully returned to where they were. However, at the very least, they deserve massive compensation.

It terms of what is going on today, genetic engineering in humans is still going on apace. It is based on CRISPR technology that allows bacteria cells to be genetically modified and introduced into a patient’s body. More on that here:

Let me finish off with an example of a company in genetic engineering

This company isn’t the only one - there are hundred’s of them. I’m using this one to demonstrate the modus operandi (MO) of these ‘new kids on the block.’

This is the Company Website Homepage:

"Dedicated to delivering the promise of gene therapy

“We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission of bringing potentially curative treatments to patients suffering from rare neurological and metabolic diseases based on clinically proven gene therapy technologies.”

“Unparalleled gene therapy and rare disease expertise

Launched in October 2022, we are a UK-based spin-out from University College London (UCL), emerging from the world-leading gene therapy and rare diseases expertise of our academic founders.”

This is their flagship compound:

“First Clinical Data on Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Program presented at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 31st Annual Meeting 2024 Demonstrates Curative Potential in First Patient Treated

London, UK, 24 October 2024 – Bloomsbury Genetic Therapies Limited (“Bloomsbury”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing potentially curative treatments for patients suffering from rare neurological and metabolic diseases based on clinically proven gene therapy technologies, today announced that clinical data for BGT-OTCD, the Company’s AAV-LK03 gene therapy candidate for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTCD), has been presented for the first time in a poster presentation at the 31st Annual Meeting of European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which is being held in Rome, Italy from 22-25 October 2024.

This is the key claim: “based on clinically proven gene therapy technologies”

Wrong!!!

There is no such thing as a clinically proven gene therapy technology.

I’ll leave this with you for now, back tomorrow. Questions and comments always help, so feel free.

