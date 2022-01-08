Who are you?

A critical thinker on the medicines, medical devices, diagnostic tests, and any other allegedly therapeutic products, that you, your loved ones, friends and colleagues may be offered or exposed to.

Seeker of unfettered access to facts, evidence and education relating to the pharmaceutical industry, because you can’t find it anywhere else.

Willing to take time to dig beneath the surface of MSN propaganda, to spread the word that the C19 medicinal products broke the rules for the sake of

Want to see a better future for your children, where medical interventions begin with ‘Do no harm’ and ‘Informed Consent’.

Who is behind it?

This is my Curriculum Vitae.

I have been screaming out (inside pharma) for it to get it’s act together since 2011, when I wrote Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, Wiley, 2011.

What I didn’t know, until C19 hit, is that evil forces were behind all the shoddy goings on and bad practices.

I’m now dedicating myself to sharing what I know with the good people who want to see an end to all this, and return to the days when physicians developed medicinal products, not greedy scientists.

What will INSIDE PHARMA give you access to?