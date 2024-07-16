INSIDE PHARMA
The Irrepressible Sonia Poulton gives Hedley a Platform to Delve into Sir Patrick Vallance’s business interests
Shock and awe aplenty...
22 hrs ago
•
Hedley Rees
23
Exclusive Interview: Aligning mRNA Progress With Regulatory Streamlining Industry—Got This Email Yesterday
The feeding frenzy continues Inside Pharma!
Jul 12
•
Hedley Rees
12
5
Chapter 3: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It—Big Pharma Jettisons Its Assets
Who needs drug development and manufacture anyway?!!!
Jul 12
•
Hedley Rees
3
2
Shocking News: French Biostatistician Christine Cotton to be Arrested for Calling Out Pfizer's Clinical Trials!!!
This is an horrific abuse of power, surely!!!
Jul 11
•
Hedley Rees
79
30
FDA as game changer in the fight against mRNA injections 🧨💥
First published in June 2022...
Jul 10
•
Hedley Rees
17
7
Chapter 2: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It—Return to a Misspent Youth
The entire book is written for the layperson...
Jul 10
•
Hedley Rees
6
Chapter 1: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It
ABOUT THIS BOOK
Jul 10
•
Hedley Rees
8
Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It
Patent monoplies are hurting billions of people
Jul 9
•
Hedley Rees
12
4
MY CURRICULUM VITAE—AND WHY IT IS IMPORTANT IN STOPPING THE SARS-CoV-2 INJECTIONS
Why post my CURRICULUM VITAE (CV) Being brutally honest, I am finding it very difficult to cut through the noise of so many people ‘fighting’ the…
Jul 9
•
Hedley Rees
19
4
A step-by-step guide to the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Fraud
Nuremberg 2.0 is on the cards...
Jul 8
•
Hedley Rees
27
9
20:27
Is UK MHRA playing with 'advanced therapy' fire, by allowing hospital pharmacies to complete final manufacture?
Yes, it's got a green light for go!
Jul 8
•
Hedley Rees
11
12
Orchard’s Lenmeldy won FDA approval, with the price tag of $4.25 million, the therapy quickly took the title of most expensive drug
FDAs Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., receives a simple email from Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D. each time a gene therapy gets approved.
Jul 7
•
Hedley Rees
11
6
