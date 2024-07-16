INSIDE PHARMA

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Irrepressible Sonia Poulton gives Hedley a Platform to Delve into Sir Patrick Vallance’s business interests
Shock and awe aplenty...
  
Hedley Rees
Exclusive Interview: Aligning mRNA Progress With Regulatory Streamlining Industry—Got This Email Yesterday
The feeding frenzy continues Inside Pharma!
  
Hedley Rees
5
Chapter 3: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It—Big Pharma Jettisons Its Assets
Who needs drug development and manufacture anyway?!!!
  
Hedley Rees
2
Shocking News: French Biostatistician Christine Cotton to be Arrested for Calling Out Pfizer's Clinical Trials!!!
This is an horrific abuse of power, surely!!!
  
Hedley Rees
30
FDA as game changer in the fight against mRNA injections 🧨💥
First published in June 2022...
  
Hedley Rees
7
Chapter 2: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It—Return to a Misspent Youth
The entire book is written for the layperson...
  
Hedley Rees
Chapter 1: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It
ABOUT THIS BOOK
  
Hedley Rees
Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It
Patent monoplies are hurting billions of people
  
Hedley Rees
4
MY CURRICULUM VITAE—AND WHY IT IS IMPORTANT IN STOPPING THE SARS-CoV-2 INJECTIONS
Why post my CURRICULUM VITAE (CV) Being brutally honest, I am finding it very difficult to cut through the noise of so many people ‘fighting’ the…
  
Hedley Rees
4
A step-by-step guide to the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Fraud
Nuremberg 2.0 is on the cards...
  
Hedley Rees
9
20:27
Is UK MHRA playing with 'advanced therapy' fire, by allowing hospital pharmacies to complete final manufacture?
Yes, it's got a green light for go!
  
Hedley Rees
12
Orchard’s Lenmeldy won FDA approval, with the price tag of $4.25 million, the therapy quickly took the title of most expensive drug
FDAs Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., receives a simple email from Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D. each time a gene therapy gets approved.
  
Hedley Rees
6
© 2024 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture