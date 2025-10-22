Learn why drug development is broken today, and what to do about it

Share

This is a short but enlightening (hopefully!) explainer animation

Having written and seen published Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, I thought it would be a good idea to have a c.2-minute explainer done to encapsulate the overriding message in the book.

It was done for me by a local business here in Wales: Anchor Animation

Why not take a look, then let me know in the comments what you think of it?

Could you link it to why the pharmaceutical supply chain is broken?

When, roughly, was it broken?

What is the solution?

When you know this, everything else falls into place

So, when Big Pharma was created, the seeds of decline were sown.

How could they bring new drugs to market when they sold off their capability to develop them, paying contractors to do it for them?

The contractors could charge what they liked, and there was no penalty if anything went wrong.

The best a Big Pharma company could do was get its money back if a batch failed, and even that would be like pulling teeth.

Anyway, this is a little experiment to see how many are happy to comment - go on, you know you want to!!!

Leave a comment